Crawley Town v Oldham: Will Manchester United loanee make his debut for Reds?

After two weeks of away games Reds finally return home to The People’s Pension Stadium.

It has been a good past few weeks for the Reds after gaining four out of six points on the road. A brilliant 1-0 win at Swindon and 1-1 draw at Bury was a big improvement in the away form. The points were much needed, and it has put a decent gap between us and the relegation zone.

Gabriele Cioffi's side will look to replicate this away form at home this week as the RReds host Oldham Athletic.

It was a narrow defeat in the reverse fixture losing 2-1 to a late own goal from Mark Connolly.

That game was just one day after the departure of Harry Kewell and meant it was tough for Reds to prepare and hopefully we should see a more organised side today. The side will most likely not have many changes made, with two good performances in a row.

Oldham will be fit and raring to go as their game last week was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The week off will allow Oldham to regroup as they haven’t won in their previous three matches, picking up just one point. It’ll be a tight affair with Oldham sitting just one place and two points above the Reds in the league table. It’s a chance for the Reds to leap frog their opponents but Oldham have two games in hand, where they can go back above Reds, should they fall behind.

For Reds we look to build on performances in recent weeks and put a good run of form together to bounce us into the top half of the league table. A standout player in the last few games has been Tom Dallison as he has slotted into a centre back role very well after the departure of Mark Connolly.

Matty Willock will be looking to make his debut for the Reds today after signing on loan from Manchester United on transfer deadline day. He was named on the bench last Saturday against Bury but didn’t manage to get on the pitch, so will be looking to make his debut today. The competition for places in the squad has got stronger and will hopefully provide a few selection headaches for Cioffi.

It’s the home form that has been better for Reds this season so let’s hope that continues against Oldham and Crawley can pick up all three points.