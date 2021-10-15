Crawley Town v Sutton United preview: Reds primed and ready for Us test

Crawley Town are ready to welcome back former favourite Enzio Boldewijn when Sutton United visit The People's Pension Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Steve Robards

Up first for the Reds is EFL new boys Sutton tomorrow, who are settling into life in the EFL very well after a slightly shaky start.

Five wins in their last six league games has seen Sutton fly into a play-off places in League Two. They sit two places above Crawley but are only ahead on goal difference.

Sutton’s away form has been their downfall so far this season, with just one win on the road.

This victory did come in their last away game, where they beat Northampton 2-0 in a convincing display.

The Us do play an entertaining style of football, as seen last week in their 4-3 thriller against Port Vale in which they came out on top in.

After being 2-0 and 3-2 down, Sutton showed a lot of character to come back and score goals in the 87th and 91st minute.

Former Reds Rob Milsom and Enzio Boldewijn started that game, with Milsom getting a goal and Boldewijn being a constant threat on the wing.

But if Crawley can nullify the threat of the attack the way they did at Rochdale last weekend, they’ll be looking good for all three points again.

It was a very good display from back-to-front at Rochdale last week, as the Reds picked up their second away win of the season.

Kwesi Appiah impressed once again, as he grabbed the match winner from Nick Tsaroulla’s lay off.

Appiah was a constant thorn in the Rochdale defence, chasing down balls and being a real threat in behind using his pace.

With the home form as good as it is, Crawley will see these back-to-back home games as a really good opportunity to pick up a good number of points.