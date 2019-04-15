Crawley Town verdict: Fans ecstatic as Reds edge towards safety with vital away win at Yeovil Town

Gutted last week, elated this week – it’s never dull watching the Red Devils – what an all-round performance the team put in.

To a man everyone put 100 per cent effort to get the three points needed to keep the relegation fear at bay – with these points now on the board, it’s highly if not mathematically reason to feel that next season we will again be playing in League Two.

It needs a miracle for the bottom-three sides to get enough points to maintain their League status at the expense of Crawley, two of the bottom-three will go down.

Manager Gabriele Cioffi went with the same line-up as the previous game, but added Matty Willock and Luke Gambin to the subs’ bench.

From the start, the visitors were up for it, closing down, harassing and showing more enterprise than the host – they wanted it more.

But as we know we have all the skill of getting into scoring opportunities but then we fall apart, against Yeovil it was no different.

No-one is prepared to have a go – at least give it a try.

DID YOU READ?

West Bromwich Albion could make a move for Sunderland manager - League One and Two latest news

Pictures from the Brighton Marathon

More pictures from the Brighton Marathon

Van Zyl guides Sussex to vital vicotry over Durham

It wasn’t until the second half that the stalemate was broken, a pin-point centre from Ollie Palmer fell to the feet of Filipe Morais – side stepped the defender and fired past the ‘keeper into the net – that sent the 141 travelling fans into absolute raptures. We had scored, from open play, away from home and there was pandemonium at the side of the pitch with players and supporters hugging each other – to the amusement of the stewards and match officials.

20 minutes remaining, our Achilles Heel time approaching, from the 85th minute, the travelling fans starting to get nervous, biting finger nails, looking at the watches to see the time remaining and I phones for news of the other games.

Everything going our way: teams below us losing, we were winning – into five minutes added time – still time for a killer blow to the visitors – up comes Glenn Morris with three superb saves, one a double save – once again we owe a debt of gratitude to our ‘keeper – time and time again he has produced outstanding performances and it wasn’t a surprise that he was voted man of the match by supporters for those three saves at the end.

Time for everyone now to relax, it is job done – we have Notts County on Easter Monday – we could actually get them relegated if we win, what a turnaround of fortunes – Notts were one of the early season favourites for promotion.

An update on our coaches to the next away matches to Exeter City; there are 30 booked at the moment.

Exeter City on Good Friday, April 19 kick-off 1pm.

The coach departs the stadium at 7am and we have a breakfast stop arranged at the Eagle Tavern on the A303 near Ilminster - the breakfast is not included in the £20 so if you want one please let me know so that we can pre-order - the breakfast is £6 per person.

We still have plenty of seats available and we will only be taking the one coach so please book if you want to travel and please confirm if you want the breakfast.