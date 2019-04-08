Crawley Town verdict: Late mistakes bring worries of relegation

Gutted, I came away from the game feeling completely and utterly down, Crawley had yet again conceded another late goal to send them to another sickening defeat.

I, like many supporters are getting extremely worried about the thought that by the end of the season we will be relegated back to the National League and our Football League status will have evaporated.

I must admit though, the team did actually played well, created but failed to take the chances to put the game and three points on the board.

The only bright spot on the day was the absolute screamer by Dannie Bulman from 30 yards that put the Red Devils ahead in the first half – it was a cracking effort that would have beaten most ‘keepers.

We still try and work the ball into a goal scoring opportunity in the area – rather than have ago – how many goals have we scored from outside the penalty area – you can count them on one hand.

The Red Devils should have had a penalty when Ollie Palmer shirt was virtually pull off his back only for the obnoxious arbiter to wave it away – it was right in front of him, that led to a breakaway by the visitors and an immediate yellow card for Filipe Morais for doing the same thing.

It was interesting to see that Paul Raynor was sitting in the West Stand on Saturday, although he does live locally. Should we read more into this as speculation is also mounting about Paul Haywood wanting to get involved with the club again.

Many more fans are now calling for the manager Gabriele Cioffe to be removed, but with only five games left it’s possibly too late for anyone to come in and improve the playing side.

We have to hope that the current team and management can get the points that are needed – especially as we have Yeovil and Notts County coming up – two teams scrapping against relegation.

All the teams below us dropped points failing to win, the gap is now six points and closing, but thankfully it’s still in our own hands to keep us in the Football League next season.

I have watched every game this season, and looking back since the New Year we have gifted the opposition late goals in virtually every game, they haven’t had to create, we just make an error of judgement and they pounce – it’s so frustrating because you now expect it to happen.

An update on our coaches to the next two away matches: amazingly our supporters keep travelling and credit to all those who do, it’s not easy to make this commitment to watch our away games week in, week out.

