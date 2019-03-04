Crawley Town verdict: Reds deserved more against MK Dons

Two supporters’ coaches pulled up at the impressive MK Stadium, it’s more like a Premier League ground rather than League 2.

However after 90 minutes of entertaining football we came away from the stadium wondering how the Red Devils didn’t get something out of the game.

The team for the third away game in the trot gave an impressive display of attacking football and again the only thing lacking was the finishing.

Crawley took the game to their opponents with wing-backs David Sesay and Lewis Young again superb.

The Red Devils were far the better side in the first half but on 40 minutes a long ball by their ‘keeper aimed at Keiran Agard was falling to Dannie Bulman, but an error of judgment, he decided that it was going over his head to Glenn Morris who was coming out for the ball.

Agard got his head to the ball and over the advancing Morris, he then squeezed the ball into the net from a tight angle, totally against the run of play and to the dismay of the travelling supporters.

Crawley have no luck whatsoever in front of goal, immediately from the kick-off of the second half and error by former Red Devil Joe Walsheallowed the ball to get through to Ollie Palmer, with a one-on-one with the ‘keeper he shot straight at the advancing ‘keeper and the chance had gone, the ball immediately went up the other end and Joe McNerney was first to it and decided to pass back to Glenn Morris who was coming for the ball, the ball passed Morris and only inches from a second comical goal for the hosts.

Crawley settled down after that scare and again were the dominant side for long periods, with chances falling to McNerney, Palmer again and Grego-Cox but with no luck.

Don’s manager Paul Tisdale in his post-match comments was very complimentary of the Crawley display and admitted that they were lucky to get away with the three points.

Next away games are against Crewe and Morecambe on Saturday, March 16 we have a trip to Crewe Alexandra, for this game we will only be taking the one coach, it will leave the stadium at 7.30am and again the fare is £20. We aim to stop at the White Lion, Barthomley for a buffet lunch arriving just after midday.

We are now taking bookings for this trip if you want to travel. Our coaches are now getting good numbers on, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

We will have a coffee and comfort stop at the M6 Toll services for about half an hour depending of traffic and timing.

Our overnight trip – to Morecambe on March 29 – we have seats and rooms available for this trip.

We depart the stadium at 6am and travel to Morecambe arriving at Midday, we then book into the Clifton Hotel.

We arrive back in Crawley on Sunday at about 4pm. The cost for this trip is £70 which includes the bead and breakfast and coach. Please contact Alain on 07771-792346 to book on any of these games.