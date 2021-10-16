Crawley Town vs Sutton United LIVE: Biggest crowd of season expected to turn out and three former Reds return as Crawley look to move into play-off places
Crawley Town will be looking to move into the League Two play-off places with a win over Sutton United this afternoon (Saturday, October 16).
Fresh from their 1-0 victory at Rochdale, the Reds have the chance to leapfrog today's visitors, who sit in seventh place.
Stay tuned for live match updates from the People's Pension Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:49
Half-time: Crawley 0-0 Sutton United
The referee blows his whistle to end an even first half.
(47) Big opportunity missed for Crawley there.
George Francomb feints past his marker well before his lobbed pass finds Appiah goalside of the defender.
The forward looks like he may shoot from a tight angle but instead overhits a cross into the box which finds no one. A waste.
(42) Yet another penalty shout for Crawley waved away straight away by the referee.
This time, it was Hessenthaler who hit the turf.
(38) Crawley win a free-kick in a good crossing position after Tsaroulla is fouled.
Ferry steps over it but he can’t beat the first man.
The winger has another chance moments later to put in a cross but the ball is cut out well before it can reach Hessentahler.
Great save!
(34) What a strike and an even better save!
Richie Bennett unleashes a powerful drive as the ball bounces in front of him. It’s headed for the top corner but Morris pulls out another superb save.
Moments earlier, up the other end, Crawley had a second penalty shout waved away after Nick Tsaroulla went down under a challenge in the box.
(20) Crawley do finally manage to break away and now they have a corner...
But it comes to nothing.
(28) John Yems is cutting a frustrated figure on the sideline as Sutton are doing most of the attacking at the moment.
Since making that great save, Morris has been largely untroubled though.
Great save!
(20) Rob Milsom steps over the resulting free kick in a dangerous position...
And it’s tipped over the bar brilliantly by Glenn Morris, who is making his 500th career appearance today.
Yellow card
Tom Dallison goes into the referee’s book for a rash sliding challenge.
It came after Jack Payne gave the ball away cheaply. A better pass may have set Crawley on their way to goal.
(18) Sutton, a very physical side, are starting to impose themselves on the game a bit more but Crawley still look dangerous.
Appiah just made a dangerous run, which Nichols spotted, but a defender stepped in to block.