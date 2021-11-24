Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1: Kwesi Appiah’s goal, wild celebrations, crowd pictures and Reece Grego-Cox’s league return -picture special
They may not have claimed all three points, but Crawley Town put in a superb performance in their 1-1 draw with Newport County on Tuesday night.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021
Photographer Cory Pickford was on hand to catch the action.
And he was in rthe right place at the right time for when Kwesi Appiah gave the Reds the lead and got these fantastic photos of the celebrations with the crowd.
