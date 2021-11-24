Crawley Town 1, Newport County 1: Kwesi Appiah’s goal, wild celebrations, crowd pictures and Reece Grego-Cox’s league return -picture special

They may not have claimed all three points, but Crawley Town put in a superb performance in their 1-1 draw with Newport County on Tuesday night.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:48 pm
Kwesi Appiah celebrates with the fans. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095727004

Photographer Cory Pickford was on hand to catch the action.

And he was in rthe right place at the right time for when Kwesi Appiah gave the Reds the lead and got these fantastic photos of the celebrations with the crowd.

Reece Grego-Cox. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095913004

Reds before the game. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095515004
Crawley Town fans. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095448004
James Tilley. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095529004
Kwesi Appiah. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095542004
James Tilley. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095600004
Reds fans. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095613004
Kwesi Appaih scores. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095625004
Kwesi Appiah after scoring. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095639004
Jack Powell set up Kwesi Appiah's goal. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095651004
Kwesi Appiah and Jack Powell celebrate. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095703004
Kwesi Appiah celebrates. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095715004
Ashley Nadesan and Kwesi Appiah celebrates. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095739004
Crawley Town fans. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095751004
Crawley Town fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095803004
Crawley Town fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095815004
Crawley Town fans celebrate. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095827004
Will Ferry came off injured. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095839004
Ludwig Francillette. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095901004
John Yems, Ashley Nadesan and James Tilley. Crawley Town v Newport County - picture by Cory Pickford SUS-211124-095501004
