Crawley Town's brilliant response to Borussia Dortmund tweet
Crawley Town have issued a brilliant response to German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund on Twitter.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 5:23 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 5:24 pm
On this day in 2016, BVB beat Polish champions Legia Warsaw 8-4 in the UEFA Champions League.
This prompted the German's club social media team to post: "#OTD in 2016, we played the most difficult match to tweet about in professional football admin history."
But Crawley Town disagreed. The Reds posted a screenshot of the scoreline from last season's thrilling 6-5 win after extra time at Torquay United in the FA Cup.
The post was quite simply captioned: "Nah, no you didn’t… #TownTeamTogether."