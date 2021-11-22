Crawley Town celebrates Ashley Nadesan's winning goal during the 6-5 win at Torquay United in the FA Cup. Picture by James Boardman/Telephoto Images

On this day in 2016, BVB beat Polish champions Legia Warsaw 8-4 in the UEFA Champions League.

This prompted the German's club social media team to post: "#OTD in 2016, we played the most difficult match to tweet about in professional football admin history."

But Crawley Town disagreed. The Reds posted a screenshot of the scoreline from last season's thrilling 6-5 win after extra time at Torquay United in the FA Cup.