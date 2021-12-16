Crawley Town's match with Oldham is called off after positive Covid cases in Reds' squad
Crawley Town's match with Oldham Athletic on Saturday has been called off after a Covid outbreak.
The club tweeted: "As a result of positive COVID-19 cases within the Crawley Town camp, Saturday’s fixture at The People’s Pension Stadium has been postponed."
Fans that have purchased tickets for this fixture have the option of keeping their ticket for the rearranged fixture or exchanging their ticket for another home Sky Bet League Two match.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.