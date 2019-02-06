Crawley Wasps boss aims for top after massive success hosting Arsenal in FA Cup

Crawley Wasps manager/chairman Paul Walker hopes his club will become a top side in the country.

The club attracted a record attendance of 1,550 for their big Women’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Arsenal on Sunday.

DM1920798a.jpg. Crawley women's fa cup, Crawley Wasps v Arsenal. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190302-190630008

Wasps lost the game 4-0 but this hardly mattered as they lived the dream against a fully professional side.

He said: “Our ambition is to have a top ladies’ side in Crawley.

“We have a top men’s side (Crawley Town), we are very proud of that men’s side and they had their fabulous run in the FA Cup, we’ve had it today.

“Crawley deserves a top men’s side and it deserves a top ladies’ side; that’s our ambition.

“Today has been another big step in putting the brand of Crawley Wasps ladies on the map widely across the football community, within our Sussex community and hopefully with our citizens of Crawley.

“That’s what it’s about today; it hasn’t been about an event making money it’s been about profiling this club, this squad and our ambitions for the future.”

Walker revealed: “Their manager (Joe Montemurro) and Crawley Town’s Gabriele Cioffi both commented about the quality of our squad.

“1550 people came today, we sold out all of the tickets. That is a WSL (Women’s Super League) level crowd and it shows the excitement we generated across the town with the visit of Arsenal. I hope everyone goes away thinking we’ve put on a spectacle today and it feels to me it has been a very successful day both on and off the pitch.”