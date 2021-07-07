LiveCrawley's Gareth Southgate's leads England to Euro 2020 final against Italy

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:37 am

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up Sunday's game where they face .

The page will update automatically

Gareth Southgate on the sidelines at Wembley

England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 07:41

  • Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
  • England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
  • Sweet Caroline singer Neil Diamond wishes Gareth and team good luck before the game
  • Saka replaces Sancho in starting line-up
Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 07:41

Wonderful to see

Thursday, 08 July, 2021, 07:40

The flag is staying up

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 23:47

The gaffer’s reaction

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 23:27

Thanks

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 23:22

Spot on Gary

'Looking at that man there, he's everything a leader should be' - Praise for Gareth Southgate

Gary Neville praised Gareth Southgate after England reached the Euro 2020 final with an extra-time win over Denmark.

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 23:13

He did do us proud

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 23:11

Pictures of Gareth from tonight

Gareth Southgate: England boss leads England to Euro 2020 final with win over Denmark - in pictures

Gareth Southgate's England side have reached their first final in major tournament since 1966.

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 23:11

Gareth Southgate celebrates their side’s victory
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:39

Yes he did.

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:36

YESSS! Come on England

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:29

Love this

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:26

Nice

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:18

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring their side’s second goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark
Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:14

Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 22:12

2-1 England - Come on!!!!!

