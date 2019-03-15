Crewe Alexandra v Crawley Town preview: Can the Reds bring back all three points after improved performances?

After two decent home performances Reds travel back up North this week as they face Crewe Alexandra.

Two home games in a row saw Reds pick up four points and ease themselves out of trouble.

Tom Dallison has been part of an impressive defensive partnership with Joe McNerney and George Francomb

The game against Grimsby produced a very good performance and the final score line could have been more than 2-1. The performance level slightly dropped against Mansfield, but it was still a good display by the Reds getting a point from one of the best teams in the division.

Hopefully the side's performance can be the same as the Grimsby game and the Reds will give themselves a very good chance of picking up three points.

Crewe have been on a bit of a slump in recent weeks with no win in their previous five games.

They’ve only scored two goals in those five games, and with Reds not in the best of form in front of goal either, it doesn’t set up to be a game full of goals. However, both teams do have the capability of scoring goals and their fortunes could turn during the game. Crewe currently occupy 15th in Sky Bet League Two and comfortably sit mid table with neither the play-offs or relegation on their mind.

If Crawley win the game, they will move just one point behind Crewe and also secure a comfortable mid table position. Prior to their run of five games without a win Crewe had just one defeat in nine matches, with this defeat coming against Bury.

This run shows what Crewe are capable of and they can be a very good side.

Crawley have started to look a bit better recently in games against MK Dons, Grimsby and Mansfield.

The partnership between Tom Dallison, Joe McNerney and George Francomb looks stronger with every game that goes on.

Matty Willock is also improving with the more game time he is getting. He had an effort hit the crossbar against Grimsby and a first goal is not too far away for the Manchester United loanee. Reece Grego-Cox has also put in performances that are good enough to keep his place in the starting 11.

He also had an effort cannon off the crossbar just moments after Matty Willock’s in the game against Grimsby.

We will hopefully see another strong performance from the Reds up in Crewe and bring back all three points.