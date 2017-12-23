Dalgleish ahead of big Boxing Day derby: 'It’s probably going to be the game of the season'

Hassocks entertain Haywards Heath Town on Boxing Day in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

The two sides are enjoying differing fortunes this season.

Hassocks have picked up points in only seven of their opening 19 games this season and sit 17th in the table, but their visitors Haywards Heath have picked up points in 14 of their 19 games and currently head the table.

Hassocks joint manager Mark Dalgleish spoke about how tough a game it was going to be.

He said: “It’s probably going to be the game of the season. But we will be playing in front of a good crowd on Boxing Day. They have lost their past two games, so they will be looking to bounce back. It will be extremely tough.”

Dalgleish also spoke about how they plan to stop Haywards Heath top scorer Trevor McCreadie, who has scored 16 goals this season.

“Every manager will say the same thing. I think the best way is to try to cut off the source. However, he is a great player,” said the joint boss.

“He has been scoring goals for fun. But you get for you pay for.

“He certainly knows where the back of the net is.”

Dalgleish gave an update on team and injury news ahead of the game. He said: “Lewis Westlake is out long-term with a hamstring injury.

“We will have no (recognised) goalke`eper as he is suspended after being sent off.”