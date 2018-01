Crawley Town’s quarter-final match in the Parafix Sussex Senior Cup against Eastbourne Borough will be played next week.

They will travel to Priory Lane on Tuesday, January 9 for the clash, kick-off 7.45pm.

Reds booked their place courtesy of a 2-0 victory in the third round away to Hastings on December 18 through goals by Josh Lelan and Ibrahim Meite.

Admission prices for the game are yet to be announced.