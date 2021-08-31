Deadline Day: Crawley Town midfielder joins Dorking Wanderers on short-term loan
Crawley Town have confirmed that midfielder James Tilley has joined National League South side Dorking Wanderers on a 28-day loan.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 10:33 pm
The young winger has made four appearances for the Reds this season as he departs The People’s Pension Stadium in search of regular minutes.
Manager John Yems said: “Tills is going out in need of games and it’s a local side in Dorking he’s joining - we’re sending him to a club that’s forward-thinking and well run so I’m sure he’ll do well over there.”
Everyone at Crawley Town wishes James all the best during his time at Dorking.