Deadline Day: Crawley Town midfielder joins Dorking Wanderers on short-term loan

James Tilley (right) has joined Dorking Wanderers on a 28-day loan. Picture by James Chance/Getty Images

The young winger has made four appearances for the Reds this season as he departs The People’s Pension Stadium in search of regular minutes.

Manager John Yems said: “Tills is going out in need of games and it’s a local side in Dorking he’s joining - we’re sending him to a club that’s forward-thinking and well run so I’m sure he’ll do well over there.”