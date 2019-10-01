Debuts for former Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund players in Crawley Town defeat

Gabriele Cioffi handed debuts to Gyliano van Velzen and Denzeil Boadu in the 2-1 defeat to Norwich City u21s in the Checkatrade Trophy

Reds had already got one over the Premier Leaague side this season, beating them in the Carabao Cup, but it was not to be against u21 side.

Norwich took the lead in the 19th minute when Gassan Ahadme broke through the middle and his shot squeezed past Michael Luyambula, and inside his right-hand post.

Ashley Nathaniel-George. His first shot is blocked but he slides the loose ball into the corner to level things up.

But the visitors took the lead again on 74 minutes when Heise broke down the left and teed up Lewis Lomas for a right-foot finish past Luyambula.

HAVE YOU READ? Reds should reach the quarter-finals, but Colchester United will be thinking the same - Crawley Town opinion | Crawley Town 'ready for a challenge' — Gabriele Cioffi | Crawley Town will 'begin again' after Walsall defeat