Demetriou set to complete memorable Lord's and Wembley double

Durrington-born defender Mickey Demetriou is set to complete a memorable Lord’s and Wembley double next Wednesday.

Demetriou was part of the League Two Newport County team that held Premier League Tottenham Hostpur to a 1-1 FA Cup fourth round draw at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

County’s reward for holding Mauricio Pochettino’s team is a replay at the home of English football, where Spurs are playing all home matches this season.

Walking out at Wembley will complete a memorable feat for the former Worthing, Eastbourne Borough and Bognor defender. As a 17-year-old, Demetriou was part of the Findon Cricket Club side that played in the National Village Cup final at Lord’s.

Findon were beaten at the home of cricket back in 2007 and 27-year-old Demetriou will be hoping for a different outcome at the end of County’s FA Cup replay with Spurs.

Demetriou, who was part of the Shrewsbury Town team beaten by Chelsea in the League Cup in 2014, was delighted his current Newport County side took Spurs to a replay.

Posting on Instagram after the FA Cup draw against Tottenham, he said: “What a experience last night was! To share it with Aimee/Theo and all the family as well made it even better, one that won’t be forgotten for a while.

“To play against one of the best teams in the country - for the lads to perform the way we did against world- class players - and come so close to the win. To take a replay back to Wembley is a great achievement and one which was fully deserved! Games like that should help us build for the rest of the season!”