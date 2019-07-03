Departing Haywards Heath Town striker wishes club 'all the best'

Forward Kenny Pogue paid tribute to Haywards Heath Town and manager Shaun Saunders after announcing on Twitter today that he will not be rejoining the Blues for their 2019/20 Bostik South East campaign.

The striker's tweet stated that 'a change in commitments' was the reason behind his decision to depart Hanbury Park, but the imposing frontman had 'nothing but kind words' for Saunders.

Pogue tweeted: "Would like to wish @HHTFC all the best unfortunately due to a change in commitments the travelling isn’t possible.. Nothing but kind words especially @shaunsaunders52 too top bloke. Wish you all the best for the future."

Pogue joined the club in March, from fellow Bostik South East club Sevenoaks Town, and netted two goals in nine appearances for the Blues as they reached the play-offs in their debut season at Step 4.

The departure of Pogue means that Heath only have two candidates to lead Heath's frontline - Trevor McCreadie, and new signing Jamie Brotherton.

Haywards Heath will hope to cast their eye over new striking talent when they kick-off their pre-season schedule at Egham Town on Saturday July 13 (3pm k.o.).

