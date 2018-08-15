Early FA Cup exit for Haywards Heath Town as they crash out against Lancing

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders believes complacency played a part in Heath's FA Cup exit.

The Blues crashed out of the cup on Saturday after a 2-0 home loss to Southern Combination Premier side Lancing.

Charlie Pitcher converted a 2nd minute penalty, after Heath defender Josh Spinks brought down Matt Daniel, to put Lancing 1-0 up.

After a poor first half the Blues were much improved in the second but the visitors caught Haywards Heath on the break as they tried to force an equaliser.

Jack Langford was played through in second half stoppage time to seal a 2-0 win for Lancing and end a 22-game unbeaten run for Heath.

Saunders had no objections to the final score and felt that their display wasn't good enough to see them advance to the next round of the cup.

He said: "It was disappointing and we were poor, there's no getting away from that.

"We didn't turn up and we were complacent so we got our rewards.

"It was just one of those games where we started slowly, conceded an early penalty, and never recovered really.

"We started to snatch at chances and our decision making was poor and all of a sudden we went long ball.

"To be fair, they defended really well and I've got no qualms about the result so good luck to them in the next round.

Heath lifted the Sussex Community Shield on August 7 after beating Brighton & Hove Albion U23s 1-0 at Lancing's Culver Road.

Saunders felt that his side 'got carried away' after beating the young Seagulls, and thought defeat could have a positive effect for Heath as they prepare for their first ever Bostik South East game this weekend.

He added: "I think after the Brighton game we got carried away a bit and it's brought us right back down to earth.

"In a strange sort of way I think it'll do us the world of good as it shows we can get beaten, no matter how good we think we are.

"It was a massive learning curve and a massive wake up call for all of us.

"I always believe that you don't lose, you learn and we'll be better for it.

"Maybe if we had won the game we may have been complacent on Saturday and we might've come unstuck.

"We know how difficult it's going to be so I believe it's a real wake up call."