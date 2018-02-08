Encouraging attendance figures for Burgess Hill Town

Recently released Bostik League attendance figures are encouraging for the local Step 3 team, Burgess Hill Town FC.

Although Ian Chapman and his team have found this season as challenging as ever, and league wins have been hard to find, the Mid Sussex team are averaging approx 350 for home league games which is the ninth highest in the league.

BHTFC General Manager, John Rattle, said ‘ It’s great news that our fans are coming to the Green Elephants Stadium and getting behind the team. The figures could be even better because we have had quite a few games rearranged from a Saturday to a Tuesday night because of our success in the cups. You normally suffer by 100 supporters for a midweek game. We have also had to compete with BHAFC, now in the Premier League, so we are very happy with these figures. We can’t thank the fans enough’

He continued ‘ we have also seen an increase in our away following this season. This was evident at Tonbridge Angels two weeks ago when we won 1-0. The whole team went over to applaud supporters after that game and it was a joy to see. There was a real ‘connection’ and mutual appreciation between the players and travelling supporters that for me really ‘sums up’ non league football. We now have five away games on the ‘bounce’ and will need to show that ‘unity’ has a club to try and bring points back to the GES’

Hillians are away to Harlow on Saturday 10th Feb, Enfield Tues 13th Feb, Margate Sat 17th Feb and Needham Market 20th Feb. The next home game for the Hillians is on Sat 24th Feb - 3pm KO. Put it in your diary and support your local Non League Football team. All fixtures on the website - BHTFC.co.uk