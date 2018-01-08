End of a century for Burgess Hill Runner and marathon man Lavis

The final weekend of 2017 marked the end of a 'century' for Burgess Hill Runners marathon extraordinaire, Jan Lavis.

She took on the Frozen Phoenix Marathon last weekend to complete her 100th marathon. Several of her club mates joined her to marvel at her achievement whilst also fitting in a run of their own. Completing the marathon distance were: Andrew Baillie (4:37:50), Steve Roberts (5:02:40) and Jan Lavis (5:21:29). Karen Harvey completed 19.7 miles in 3:52:09 whilst Jon Lavis completed it in 4:19:42 . Completing 13.1 miles were Neil Dawson (2:29:50), Sue Baillie (2:30:08) and Nick Dawson (2:35:41). Finally Claire Tucknott completed 6.6 miles in 1:30:40.

Darren Chilcott and Lee Crow entered the year with a stiff test as they tackled the Brown Willy Run in Cornwall. The boggy seven mile run climaxed at the famous Jamaica Inn.

Just before Christmas several club members took part in the tricky Mince Pie 10 in Seaford. Oliver Day continued his fine form to top the Veteran 50 category with a superb time of 1:12:31. Not far behind were Liz Carter (1:33:02) and Ian Jones (1:35:07).