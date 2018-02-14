Enfield Town 3 Burgess Hill Town 2: Hillians bottom after Enfield thriller

Hillians remain a point clear at the bottom of the Bostik Premier League following a tense 3-2 defeat away to Enfield Town on a wet Tuesday night.

The damage was done in the first half when goals by Taofiq Olomowewe, in just the fourth minute, and a Ryan Blake brace gave the hosts a 3-0 lead by half-time.

Burgess Hill Town fought back to make a contest of the match.

Goals by substitute Jack Brivio after 59 minutes, and finally on the 90-minute mark, by substitute Hafeez Sanusi, just five minutes after coming on, made it 3-2 at the final whistle and at least an exciting last three minutes of injury-time.

Tuesday night’s defeat followed on from Saturday’s 1-1 draw away at Hendon.

Connor Tighe was the Hillians’ hero with a goal two minutes before the final whistle to equalise an early 12th minute goal by Harlow’s Alexander Read.

Chapman’s men will try to get back into winning ways this Saturday with yet another tough away trip to third-placed Margate.

Burgess Hill Town: Shaw, Diallo, Taylor, Ngamvoulou (Sanusi 85), Fisk, Richmond, Krabbendam, Brivio, Forfana (Smith-Joseph 77), Tighe, Harding Unused subs: Elphick, Harding, Bernardo

Attendance: 251