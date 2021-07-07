LiveEngland 1, Italy 1 EXTRA TIME: Gareth Southgate's England taken into extra-time in Euro 2020 final

Crawley's own Gareth Southgate has lead England to their first major tournament final for 55 years.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:02 pm

We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.

Now follow us here as we build up to tonight's game where they face Italy.

Gareth Southgate faces off against Roberto Mancini in the Euro 2020 final

England 1, Italy 1 - Euro 2020 final: Gareth Southgate watch

Last updated: Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:04

  • The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to first major tournament final since 1966
  • Luke Shaw gives England an early lead, Bonucci equalises
  • Gatwick to rename South Terminal
  • Matalan sells out of Southgate polka dot ties.
  • Queen writes letter to Crawley’s Gareth Southgate
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 22:04

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:58

It’s extra-time

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:47

Absolutely right..

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:39

Everyone just stay calm
Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:31

England v Italy: Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 final at Wembley in pictures

Crawley's Gareth Southgate is the first England manager to take the team to a final since 1966.

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:30

Saka is coming on

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:30

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:27

Oh no!

It’s 1-1 Bonucci scores

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:23

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 21:10

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:58

The mac is getting a lot of attention

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:55

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:50

It’s 1-0 England half time

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:36

Sunday, 11 July, 2021, 20:29

Gareth Southgate looks on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final
