LiveEngland v Denmark - LIVE: Can Gareth Southgate lead his England side to the Euro 2020 final?
Crawley's own Gareth Southgate leads England into the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley tonight.
We have been covering the former Crawley schoolboy's journey in the tournament since they kicked off on June 13 at Wembley with picture specials, petitions for a statue and following his cardboard cutout around the town.
Now follow us here as we build up to the big game tonight and hope they can progress to the final on Sunday where they would face Italy.
England v Denmark - Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate watch
Last updated: Wednesday, 07 July, 2021, 20:06
- Can Gareth Southgate do Sussex proud and lead his men to the Euro 2020 final?
- The former Crawley schoolboy leads England to a third semi-final where they face Denmark
- England will face Italy in the final on Sunday if they beat Denmark
- Sweet Caroline singer Neil Diamond wishes Gareth and team good luck before the game
This is why England fans are singing Sweet Caroline during Euro 2020 - and lyrics to Neil Diamond classic
It's been a while since large crowds were allowed to gather for live concerts and sports events.
Gareth Southgate on the fans
It’s brilliant to have them with us and hope they are enjoying it as much as we are. And we hope we can give them what they want tonight
Gareth Southgate refutes the claims from the Danish coach the pressure is all on England
I am never sure there are any teams who take the field without any pressure so I don’t buy that
Gareth Southgate before the game
I have just kept things as normal as possible for them. Over the last few years they have gained brilliant big match experience and there’s hardly been a scenario they haven’t been through. We have total faith in them they are ready for this moment.