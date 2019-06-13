English Football League's oldest player Dannie Bulman hopes Crawley Town can bring back Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' mentality

Crawley Town skipper Dannie Bulman hopes recruitment of characters can lead to return of mentality like Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang'

He believes they will be in for a good season after having added to the squad with new signings Ashley Nadesan and Mason Bloomfield.

Bulman, aged 40, is happy to have signed a new contract which will keep him at the club for another year.

He said: “I can’t see myself hanging up my boots up.

“Why would I give up the best job in the world?”

“It’s great to be back for another season. I am still confident that I can do a job for the club. I feel as fit and strong – there is definitely plenty left in the tank.

“We under-performed last season - I think we all know that as players. But it’s a fresh start, the gaffer has already made a couple of good signings.

“Pre-season starts in a couple of weeks and I’m already looking back to being with the boys and getting going again.”

Bulman was given leave of absence for the club’s final game of the season against Tranmere due to a family health issue which is improving with the relative now on the mend.

Bulman is the oldest player in the English Football League and is just one appearance short of reaching 400 appearances for Reds.

He said: “It will be good playing with Ashley Nadesan and Mason Bloomfield as goal scoring is an area we needed to add to.

“It will be good having a player from this area (Ashley) as he will be a good example to the younger fans it is possible for someone local to get into the team.

“He said he used to watch Crawley in his younger says and enjoyed watching Tubbsy (Matt Tubbs) and Sergio (Torres) but didn’t mention me!

“He will have to be my boot boy for a couple of weeks as punishment.

“We have a good core of players and if we can up our goal scoring we should do well.

“It’s about getting the right characters in and people you can rely on.

"When we were doing really well we were like the Crazy Gang and I would like to see a return to that and take it on to the pitch.”

Last season Bulman made 40 appearances for Crawley Town and scored three goals, his long-range strike against Forest Green earning him their Goal of the Season award.