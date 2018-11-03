Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings

Richarlison was the star of the show as Everton beat Brighton 3-1 at Goodison Park this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

EVERTON

Jordan Pickford - 6



England's number one was rooted to his line as Dunk headed Brighton's equaliser. One fine save to push over Jahanbakhsh's 20-yard shot, otherwise little to do.

Seamus Coleman - 8



Broke quickly down the right early on but Sigurdsson was unable to turn home his low cross. Always a threat when advancing from full-back. Drilled home Everton's second with a sweet strike from 20 yards.

Michael Keane - 7



Solid at the back and had a good battle with Murray. Headed over from a free kick in the second half.

Kurt Zouma - 6



Headed Digne corner wide under pressure on 18 minutes. Lost Dunk which allowed Brighton's defender to make it 1-1 on 33 minutes.

Lucas Digne - 7



Joined from Barcelona for £18m in the summer. A threat from set-pieces and looked comfortable in possession.

Andre Gomes - 8



Portugal international is on a season-long loan from Barcelona. Composed and classy on the ball in the middle of the park. Hard work battling for the ball led to Coleman scoring the second.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 8



Neat and tidy. Always available for a pass. Unlucky to see left-footed shot come back off a post early in the second half.

Theo Walcott - 6



Pacy threat. Missed glorious chance to make it 2-1 when he volleyed Bernard's cross over from close range just before Everton's second.

Gylfi Sigurdsson - 7



Had two excellent chances he should have done better with early on. Set up the first goal with inch-perfect pass for Richarlison. A threat throughout.

Bernard - 6



Brazilian joined from Shakhtar Donetsk just before the transfer window closed. Played a part in Everton's opener as the hosts broke quickly from a Brighton corner. Pulled the ball back for Walcott to blaze over from close range. Subbed.

Richarlison



Summer signing joined for £40m from Watford to again link up with Marco Silva. Took his two goals superbly. Man of the match.

Subs:



Ademola Lookman - 6



Got just over 20 minutes.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin N/A



Late introduction.

Yerry MIna N/A



A couple of minutes at the end.

Unused: Maarten Steklenburg, Leighton Baines, Cenk Tosun, Tom Davies.

BRIGHTON

Mathew Ryan - 6



No chance with any of the goals. Dealt with crosses into the box but didn't have many saves to make.

Bruno - 6



Had to use his experience up against tricky winger Bernard.

Shane Duffy - 6



Back at the club where he started his career. Headed clear several crosses into the penalty area, Richarlison skipped past the centre-half to make it 3-1.

Lewis Dunk - 6



Booked for tugging back Richarlison on ten minutes. Headed home his first goal of the season when he met March's cross on 33 minutes. Mistake gifted Richarlison his second.

Gaetan Bong -6



Had his hands full up against pacy Walcott down the right but dealt with his threat pretty well.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - 6



Fourth league start in a row. Short corner led to Albion's equaliser. Denied by Pickford late on.

Beram Kayal - 7



Hard-working as ever and looked to get Albion on the front foot whenever possible.

Dale Stephens - 6



Up against classy central midfield players in Gomes, Gueye and Sigurdsson. Wasn't able to get on the ball as much as usual.



Jose Izquierdo - 6



Albion looked to use his pace but the winger didn't have many opportunities to get forward. Subbed just past the hour.

Solly March - 7



Looked to get on the ball and keep possession in the attacking third. Linked play well. Lovely cross set up Dunk to make it 1-1. Quieter in the second half.

Glenn Murray - 6



Physical battle with Keane and Zouma. Used his experience to win clever free kicks to ease pressure, mainly in the first half.

Subs:

Anthony Knockaert - 6



Came on for Izquierdo just past the hour.

Yves Bissouma - 6



Replaced March 20 minutes from time.

Florin Andone - 6



Summer signing made his debut for final 12 minutes

Unused: Jason Steele, Leon Balogun, Bernardo, Jurgen Locadia.

HAVE YOU READ?



Chris Hughton sets points target for Albion



​Brighton goalkeeper up for player of the month award with Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Bournemouth stars

Chris Hughton in the running for manager of the month award with Chelsea, Manchester City and Bournemouth bosses

Young Brighton midfielder signs new deal