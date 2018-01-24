Ex-Reds favourite looks for support for film called The Unknown Torres

Former Crawley Town fans’ favourite Sergio Torres is teaming up with young Dutch film-maker Jasper Spanjaart to make a documentary about his life.

Torres was a member of the successful Reds team which won double promotion from the Conference into League 1 and played against Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford in 2011.

On the way to playing in front of 76,000 people and a worldwide TV audience, he famously scored a 90th minute winner to knock out Robbie Savage’s Derby County at Broadfield Stadium.

Torres has already written a book about his journey from brick factory worker in Argentina to professional footballer in England.

However he and Jasper are appealing to his friends and fans to support the venture with financial backing.

Torres is going to give away a shirt and boots he wore during his Crawley Town heyday.

Spanjaart said: “We want to visit the places where he faced adversity (and triumphed), both in England and in Argentina.

“But in order to do so, we need to be able to cover our costs.

“We’re not asking for much, nor do we need or want to make any money off the project.

“We simply want to tell a great story.”

Torres revealed: “I never thought I would have a book, but when it came out, a lot of people were asking me if a documentary would be next.

“I have always wanted to do one, but it never came to fruition.

“Then in December, Jasper approached me. He was amazed by how much I went through, and all the obstacles I had to overcome.

“From there we just started going back and forth, and finally decided that it would be the best idea to try to get some money together through crowdfunding.

Spanjaart said: “I became a fan of Sergio during the 2011 game against Manchester United at Old Trafford game.

“It was clear to me he was no Maradona, but I couldn’t help but love his grit, combined with a technique that had seem-ingly been given to him at birth.

“What I love about Sergio’s story is that he simply shouldn’t have been there.

“It is the ultimate story of the English Dream, the ultimate underdog story.

“And we would love nothing more than to inspire thousands of children and adults alike, by telling them this story.”

Only 12 days left until donation deadline

Spanjaart said: “Torres is doing this documentary on a very limited budget, and if we could afford it all ourselves, we really would. We’ve been messaging and e-mailing everyone we know like two lunatics, hoping to just get this thing funded.

“Throughout this process we’ve noticed how impatient we are – we just want to get this show on the road.

“We just want to start planning, and shooting.

“Sergio’s also got a match-worn shirt and match worn boots from Crawley’s legendary promotion to League 1 for first time in their history in the 2011-12 season, which we are looking to give away to two people who back us for an amount of £5 or more in the home stretch of our campaign.

“Some extremely generous donators have backed us, but we honestly don’t care if it’s £5, or £500; we are really extremely grateful for any contribution.”

To donate click on the following link by Sunday, February 4.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spnjrt/the-unknown-torres-a-documentary