The Reds dominated the game with Rovers rarely troubling Glenn Morris in the Reds goal. It took a 37th minute strike from Callum McManaman to separate the sides.

But who stood out for the Reds? Here are Mark Dunford's ratings for today's game.

Before the game, Mark presented Kwesi Appiah with the Crawley Observer Crawley Town Player of the Month for October.

1. Glenn Morris 7 Good save from initial header before McManaman scored. Rarely troubled before or after that.

2. Ludwig Francillette 8 Solid at the back against a physical attack. Won every battle.

3. Tom Dallison 7 Playing left back, looked to get forward as much as possible. Solid in defence.

4. Tony Craig 7 Good partnership with Ludwig in centre of defence. The skipper lead by example. Not troubled at all in the second half.