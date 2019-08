Haywards Heath Town are through in the FA Cup but Burgess Hill Town fell at the first hurdle as they lost 3-0 to Sevenoaks Town.

Heath were 1-0 down before Callum Saunders and Nico Cotton gave them the win over Tunbridge Wells.

Burgess Hill Town tweeted after the final whistle: "FT: 0-3. A poor performance from the hosts and some clinical finishing from our visitors sees Sevenoaks progress to the next round."

Hassocks face a replay after drawing 0-0 with Chipstead.