FA Cup LIVE: Crawley Town vs Tranmere Rovers - Five changes as Reds look to reignite season
Crawley Town will be looking to get their season back on track with a run in the cup, as they face Tranmere Rovers in the first round this afternoon (Saturday, November 6).
The Reds come into the tie struggling for form, with four straight defeats to their name, but opponents Tranmere Rovers are without a win in their last three games.
Stay tuned for live match updates below.
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:09
- Crawley Town host Tranmere Rovers in the first round of the FA Cup at The People’s Pension Stadium
- Tranmere reached round three of last year's competition while Crawley reached round four.
- John Yems makes five changes, with Ashley Nadesan, Ludwig Francillette, Jack Payne, Archie Davies and Tom Dallison coming in
(6) Crawley’s first chance sees Appiah head wide from Hessenthaler’s cross.
‘Joel Lynch got sent off for that last week'
Yellow card
(3) A feisty start to the game here!
Elliott Nevitt is booked for what looked like an elbow on Craig. The Crawley fans were not happy about that and were calling for a red card.
We’re underway!
Mark Dunford and Sam Morton assess line-ups
Support from Boomtown Rats
The Boomtown Rats logo will be appearing on Crawley Town's shirts
Crawley Town team up with The Boomtown Rats again - this time for FA Cup fixture against Tranmere Rovers
The Boomtown Rats logo will be appearing on Crawley Town's shirts for their FA Cup fixture with Tranmere on Saturday.
Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup - press conference
John Yems said the FA Cup is the 'best cup in the world and always will be' as he looked forward to the Reds' clash with Tranmere
Crawley Town boss John Yems and keeper Glenn Morris look ahead to Saturday's game
'It's the best, most famous cup in the world and always will be in my eyes' John Yems looks ahead to FA Cup cllash
John Yems said the FA Cup is the 'best cup in the world and always will be' as he looked forward to the Reds' clash with Tranmere Rovers tomorrow (Saturday).
Well-deserved award for in-form forward
Crawley Observer editor Mark Dunford was on hand to award our player of the month award to Kwesi Appiah before kick-off today.
The in-form forward has scored Crawley’s last five goals, including one during the defeat at Tranmere in the league. Let’s hope he will be scoring in a victory today!