FA Cup replay needed to separate Haywards Heath Town and Horsham

Haywards Heath Town manager Shaun Saunders. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

The well-travelled Shamir Fenelon opened the scoring for the Hornets, just three minutes from the break, and Sam Renfry equalised for the hosts, on 53 minutes, as the sides played out a 1-1 draw in front of an attendance of 370.

Manager Shaun Saunders tinkered with his starting line-up, giving Tom Summerfield and Sinn Christie starts as Jerson Dos Santos, Tom Gilbert and Tom Cadman dropped to the bench.

As one would expect, with a place in Monday's draw as a reward, it was a very cagey first 45 minutes, with little goalmouth action to excite another decent attendance, the second in five days, following Mondays 658 that saw Mid Sussex rivals, Burgess Hill Town dispatched.

The first half looked like ending goalless until Fenelon got to the ball first, to head past Billy Collings in the Blues' goal to send Horsham into the break with a lead.

Each of these clubs has a long and highly regarded history, and a fact from that history is Haywards Heath Town has never beaten Horsham in four previous FA Cup match ups.

Full of confidence from being strong in the second halves this season, Saunders' side set about things with more purpose and it was a Renfry shot that brought parity to the game on 53 mins.

Renfry's shot from the edge of the box was too much for Sam Howes, in the Horsham goal, and the slight midfielder's rising shot flew in the net, to the delight of the Blues bench and the home fans in the ground.

Over the 90 minutes each side had efforts disallowed and on the balance of play, a draw was a fair result.

Both sides go into Monday's draw and, come Tuesday's replay, each team will know who awaits the victor.

Blues boss Saunders said: "It wasn't vintage stuff but my boys more than held their own against a quality side from a division above us.

"It's been a very busy, but exciting week, we are still holding on to our unbeaten tag and we know we can do better.

"I must say young Tom Summerfield and Sinncs did really well today, given the lack of match game minutes they have had.

"Absolutely everyone is loving being involved with Haywards Heath Town this season. Our staff, players, officials and mostly our fans and I am knocked over by the recent attendances and the atmosphere at Hanbury Park.