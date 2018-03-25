Fan’s View: Come along to the Pay What You Can game against Swindon on Easter Monday to see another goal-feast

If you have tickets for Easter Monday’s ‘Pay What You Can’ game against Swindon Town then you are in for an absolute treat.

A remarkable 17 goals have been scored in Crawley’s last three matches.

Unfortunately ten of those goals have gone to the opposition.

But if it’s goal action you’re after, then your coming to the right place.

Harry Kewell’s Crawley served up a goal-feast against Cheltenham Town on Saturday with the visitors running out 5-3 winners.

The result followed on from a 3-2 home defeat last Wednesday to promotion-hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers.

To say Reds have run out of steam at the business end of the season would be unfair.

They certainly have plenty of steam going forward. Unfortunately it’s at the other end of the pitch where we are suffering right now.

Suspensions to key centre-halves Josh Yorwerth and Mark Connolly have meant forced rotations in Harry’s backline; an area of the team you should never tinker with.

Hopefully for Harry Kewell he should be able to play his favoured defensive pairing at Cambridge United on Good Friday.

Talking of Mr Kewell, there is plenty of speculation at the moment flying around about his future.

There is talk of an Australian consortium taking over at Charlton Athletic, who want Harry as their next permanent manager.

The rumours are just that: rumours. Nobody at Crawley wants to see a change of manager again.

But the reality is we are one of the smallest clubs in the Football League and many a player and manager will use us as a stepping stone to greater things.

If Harry Kewell does end up managing a club like Charlton Athletic, then that is a huge compliment to Crawley Town and sums up how well he’s done for us in his debut season.

One Addicks player that Harry has already got the best out of is Karlan Ahearne-Grant, who is currently on loan with the Reds until the end of the season. It’s fair to say in his short time with us he’s set League Two alight.

Eight goals in his last nine games for us is stunning form. Just imagine if we’d had a goalscorer like him in the team from the start of the season.

I compared Karlan to a League Two version of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi a few weeks ago and I stand by that.

The sky’s the limit for this kid. Every time he gets the ball he makes things happen. As for his current goalscoring form, it’s probably the best in the entire Football League right now.

With two games coming up, first at Cambridge United and then at home to Swindon Town over the Easter weekend, Harry and the boys have a couple of great opportunities to get back to winning ways.

A top-half finish is still well within our reach. COYR