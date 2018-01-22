Fan’s view: Crawley Town’s generosity makes fans feel appreciated

Firstly a great effort was made by all those that travelled to Newport County last Friday night.

The logistics of travelling down the M4 corridor for a rare Friday night match just a few weeks after Christmas is an absolute nightmare. But, surprisingly, 89 hardy souls made the journey.

A journey that was made even better by the generosity of the club and in particular operations director Kelly Derham who bought every travelling Crawley fan a drink.

It’s touches like, that go a long way to making us feel appreciated for embarking on such a treacherous journey.

From all of us that were there, thank you to Kelly and the club for your kind gesture.

As for the match itself, Reds started quite brightly but were soon pegged back by a Newport team which was unrecognisable from the one that struggled so much last season.

After a run of three league wins in a row, Crawley were always going to suffer defeat again at some stage.

Newport had already hit the bar twice before they scored two quick-fire goals just before half-time.

Jimmy Smith halved the deficit shortly after the interval via a deflection, which I’m ashamed to say myself and a few other Reds fans missed, as we were still in the bar.

But in all honesty we certainly had a go in the second half.

Thomas Verheydt coming on made a difference with his presence up top, but we just lacked that bit of quality in the final third.

A draw would have been a fairer reflection of the game. Especially as Mark Connolly headed in an equaliser with ten minutes to go, only for the linesman to rule it out for a marginal offside.

With Mark Randall, Dannie Bulman and Josh Payne all unavailable on the night, we certainly missed that bit of quality in midfield.

It shows once again how the squad could do with a couple of extra bodies coming in just to give us a few more options. With the transfer window still over a week away from closing, let’s hope Harry Kewell is able to work his magic and bring that little bit of extra quality in.