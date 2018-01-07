Fan’s view: Crawley Town’s mid-season break gives chance to recharge their batteries

The mid-season break that Crawley Town have encountered has come at the perfect time to recharge the batteries and assess the season so far.

Having beaten Yeovil away 2-1 on New Year’s Day, Reds found themselves with a free weekend last week as would-be opponents Notts County were in giant-killing cup action knocking Brentford out of the FA Cup.

It’s given Harry Kewell and the squad time to rest, re-evaluate and prepare for the business end of the season.

It’s fair to say even the most miserable of Reds’ fans would have been impressed with our Christmas form.

Four wins out of six equals 12 points from a possible 18 and a very nice cushion away from the dreaded trap door to non-league oblivion.

In fact so good is Crawley’s current form, that we are only ten points outside the (dare I say it) play-offs.

Barnet at home this coming Saturday is going to be a real benchmark as to whether we can continue this upturn in form.

Barnet may currently sit bottom of the entire Football League, but make no qualms about it, they will be absolutely fighting for their lives right now. Another huge Reds performance is just what’s required.

It was absolutely fantastic to see Thomas Verheydt score the winning goal last time out.

The big Dutchman may have struggled with injuries and with adapting to the English game up to now.

But he really can have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season.

Talking of Dutch players, how amazing has Enzio Boldewijn been over the past few weeks?

Three goals and some sound performances by the man from Almere has probably just put himself ahead of Glenn Morris in the race for player of the season.

Although I have a feeling Glenn will once again win this one hands down come May.

As far as support this season goes, we appear to have levelled out with an 1,800 hardcore of loyal home fans, with the attendances of 2,000+ made up usually of 200-300 travelling away fans.

As the good performances become more consistent and the positive results keep coming, I’m sure these figures will rise between now and the end of the season.

If you’ve not been for a while then you are missing out on a team that is really playing with pride and passion for this town.

They need your support for the remainder of the season to try and achieve something no Crawley team has achieved before; a play-off place and a possible first ever Wembley appearance.

Harry, if you’re reading this don’t sweat, all us Reds fans really want is a nice comfortable midtable finish, but hey, we’re allowed to dream big aren’t we!