Fan’s view: Discipline must be a priority after double sending-off

Sometimes in football, just as in life things don’t always go to plan.

After flying out of the traps and battering a Crewe Alexandra outfit still licking their wounds from a midweek FA Cup exit to Blackburn Rovers, Reds eased off the accelerator after their initial 20-minute dominance to allow the railwaymen a chance to take charge of proceedings.

Two quick-fire goals just before half-time put Crewe in firm control.

Last season’s trip to Cheshire produced a memorable 2-0 Crawley victory.

Hopes of an unlikely Reds victory this time around were quickly cut short after the interval when first Jimmy Smith and then man of the moment Jordan Roberts were dismissed.

In fact Reds could very easily have had Glenn Morris dismissed in the first half for a challenge outside box.

That was about the only piece of luck that Crawley received on the day.

Crewe wrapped up the points in injury-time to leave the loyal band of Reds with the long journey home to West Sussex with their tails firmly between their legs.

After a decent run of results, particularly at home of late, let’s hope it’s a one-off and the boys can graft a result at Accrington this coming Saturday.

It’s only natural that we are going to suffer defeats of this nature, especially when we are playing with first ten and then nine men.

Discipline will be high on Harry Kewell’s agenda this week, I’m sure.

As much as we will miss Jordan Roberts and Jimmy Smith, the suspensions give others the chance to come in and stake their claim for a regular starting birth.

With Christmas fast approaching, I would just like to take this opportunity to wish Reds fans everywhere a very merry Christmas and let’s hope 2018 is going to be an exciting year for everyone connected to Crawley Town. My gut feeling is that it will be.

See you all at the Checkatrade Stadium on Boxing Day for some festive football against Colchester United and dare I say it, another home win.