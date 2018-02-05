Fan’s View: Harry Kewell is an Aussie godsend as the bad times become a thing of the past

To say that we’ve had some hard times in recent seasons would be an absolute understatement.

But those dark days appear to be behind us.

Steve Herbert

Yes it’s rare to score two 90th minute winners away from home in quick succession, but the die-hard travelling Reds fans have been rewarded big time at Notts County and Chesterfield.

It’s very easy to support a winning club through the good times. Just ask all the Crawley folk that jumped on the bandwagon during our Steve Evans glory years.

Over the past few seasons Crawley’s gates have shown that its not so easy to support them through the bad.

But all that appears to be changing. Attendances are on the rise again and the players are playing with confidence that we haven’t seen for a while.

Harry Kewell, can you please let us Reds fans breath for a minute. You are slowly turning into an absolute Aussie godsend, and we haven’t even seen what you can do with your own signings yet.

Crawley’s highly impressive new boy from Charlton Athletic, Karlan Ahearne-Grant could of had a hat-trick before half-time if it wasn’t for the brilliance of the Chesterfield goalkeeper.

As it was, a piece of individual skill from the debutant and a Lewis Young 90th minute screamer, Yes Lewis Young! Won us the points at the death. An absolutely outstanding finish Mr Young.

Harry Kewell coming over and shaking the fans hands at full-time didn’t go unnoticed either; a brilliant touch by the gaffer.

As for the closure of the transfer window, both Josh Payne and Glenn Morris have signed new deals which is terrific news.

The fact nobody of note departed either was a great sign.

The only thing I find confusing at the moment is that Joe McNerney isn’t getting any game time. Joe is an outstanding player who should be an automatic first choice to come off the bench before any other defensive players.

Next up this Saturday is Grimsby at home, followed by a trip to Luton Town on Tuesday, February 13.

If you fancy joining us at Kenilworth Road then get in quick as the supporters coach is filling up fast with just a few seats remaining.

Alternatively quite a few of us are meeting at the Snooty Fox pub, Three Bridges at 4.30pm and then catching the 17.35 train direct to Luton. I would love to see some new and some of the old glory day faces join us for this one. Afterall we are certainly playing like the class of 2011 at the moment. COYR