Fan’s view: Third successive victory makes for a wonderful start to New Year

What a superb start to 2018 it’s been for Crawley Town football club.

Three wins in a row now, something that hasn’t been achieved for a few years.

The team has certainly gelled over the past few weeks. Everyone has pulled their weight and been absolutely outstanding.

One player in particular that has really come to the fore is Enzio Boldewijn, who has managed five goals in five games and looks red hot right now.

Almost everything he hits turns into goals. Let’s just hope we get to the end of the January transfer window quickly.

Because Enzio is one player we really can’t afford to lose right now. Both finishes were pure class against Barnet on Saturday. Especially his first goal where he created space in the box and finished high into the top corner.

If Enzio carries on playing like that then we will surely continue this steady rise up the league.

Another player who deserves a mention at the moment is Lewis Young, who has had his fair amount of criticism in the past, but he appears to have risen above that and produced some great performances of late.

He was deservedly man of the match on Saturday against Barnet with another sound performance setting up reds second goal and really tormenting the Barnet defence all afternoon.

Last Tuesday night saw Reds progress to the semifinals of the Sussex Senior Cup after overcoming Eastbourne Borough 4-3 after extra-time.

Dutch forward Thomas Verheydt scored a brace and the returning Dean Cox was also on target.

It means Crawley could now face an exciting showdown with local Bostik League side Horsham in the semi-final. Although the draw is yet to be made and the Hornets need to overcome Pagham first in their own quarter-final.

Now we switch our attention away from the Checkatrade Stadium with two up coming away games.

First up this Friday is a trip to South Wales to face high-flying Newport County.

Then the following Tuesday we are in Nottinghamshire to face Kevin Nolan’s Notts County. Both games will be a huge test for Harry Kewell and his squad.

Let’s just hope we can produce the kind of performances we have seen of late and continue this fantastic run of form that we’re currently on.

We might not have the largest following on the road, but what we lack in numbers we more than make up for in passion and noise. Safe trip to all those travelling.

See you in Wales on Friday night! COYR