Fan’s view: Turnaround in form makes it a great time to be a Crawley fan

What a turnaround of form, from all the early season doom and gloom and lack of goals, to a team that is scoring and winning for fun.

It’s a great time to be a Crawley Town fan.

Steve Herbert

Five wins in six games have propelled the Reds up the table and within touching distance of the play-offs.

I’m writing this column from the French Alps as I’m currently on a skiing holiday with my wife and friends.

But that didn’t stop me from checking my phone every few minutes for the latest updates from Saturday’s 2-1 win and second win of the season over Accrington Stanley.

The result has really got the fans dreaming.

Harry Kewell deserves massive credit for giving his players the confidence and belief, not to mention getting his team selection and tactics spot on.

Since the 23rd December and our 3-2 win at Accrington, the Reds have been on an impressive run.

Even a comical own goal from the unfortunate Jimmy Smith against Stanley couldn’t prevent the Reds from picking up yet another three points at the weekend.

The attendance was on the rise too with almost 2,100 Crawley fans inside the Checkatrade. Which is up by 200-300 on the average home gate this season.

It’s true a winning team is the only way Crawley’s gates are going to increase, and that is most certainly the case right now. Long may it continue.

We now have two away games at Chesterfield on Saturday and then at Luton the following Tuesday. I look forward to seeing as many of you there as possible.

Let’s hope Harry and the boys can continue this magnificent run we’re on.