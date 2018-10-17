Fantasy football tips: Arsenal, Manchester City and Everton stars among five players to sign for Gameweek nine

The Premier League returns after the international break this weekend but who is worth calling into your fantasy football team?

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to the fixtures on Sunday and Monday.

Alexandre Lacazette. Picture by PW Sporting Photography



Here are five players worth considering for this gameweek...

Josh King, Bournemouth



The Cherries have made a strong start to the season and sit sixth in the table after eight games.



King has already bagged four goals and has formed a formidable partnership with Callum Wilson, who has netted three times.



Bournemouth host local rivals Southampton on Saturday and, with their home form, expect King, who takes penalties for the Cherries, and Wilson to cause the Saints all kinds of problems.



King has 42 FPL points and 45 Sky points this season, while Wilson has 49 and 55 points respectively. Either could be a shrewd move for this weekend.

Matt Doherty, Wolves



Wolves sit seventh in the Premier League after promotion last season and have already kept four clean sheets.



Matt Doherty has already collected 49 points in FPL and 57 in Sky. As well as the clean sheets, he has got two assists and one goal.



Wolves host Watford this weekend and another decent points haul could be in store for Doherty, with the Hornets going into the game on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth.



Raheem Sterling, Manchester City



When City are at home, it's almost a case of take your pick with their attacking options.



Burnley visit the Etihad on Saturday and while Sergio Aguero will be captained heavily, Sterling could be a good differential option. He'll certainly go into the game with confidence after his two goals for England in Monday's 3-2 win over Spain.



Sterling has already provided two assists and scored for goals in seven starts. Expect his form to continue and he will constantly deliver points, especially at home.



He has 50 FPL points and 55 Sky points so far.

Gylfi Sigurdsson, Everton



The Iceland midfielder is in stunning form at the moment, with four goals in his last four games.



Costing £7.4m and £9.1m on FPL and Sky respectively, he'll constantly deliver points.



He's definitely a consideration for the Sky fantasy football competition as a captain choice on Sunday, with double points up for grabs.



The Toffees host Crystal Palace on Sunday and their following three home fixtures are Brighton, Cardiff and Newcastle.

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal



The French forward is being named in more and more fantasy football teams due to his excellent start to the season.



He already has four goals from just five starts and the Gunners will be looking to make it ten successive wins when Leicester visit the Emirates on Monday.



Again, Lacazette is a strong candidate for the Sky armband on Monday - probably just ahead of team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who seems to get subbed around the 60 or 70-minute mark each week.



Lacazette has 48 FPL points and 54 Sky points this season, while Aubameyang has 43 and 38 respectively.

