Final day delight! Haywards Heath Town crowned SCFL Premier Division champions, Hillians stay up

It has turned out to be the perfect final day of the season for Haywards Heath Town and Burgess Hill Town.

Haywards Heath have been crowned SCFL Premier Division champions. They comprehensively beat Chichester City 6-1 with Alex Laing, an own goal,Nathan Cooper, Joel Daly, Max Miller and Kane Louis scoring the goals.

Heath just had to equal or better Three Bridges result to claim the title. Bridges won 5-1 against Worthing United.

The Hillians needed to equal or better what Tooting and Mitcham did to stay up so a win would be enough.

Goals from Pat and Lee Harding gave the Hillians a 2-0 half time lead. But Harrow hit back in the second half with goals from Ryan Moss, George Moore and Kurtis Cumberbatch meant it finished 3-2. But with Tooting losing 2-0 to Met Police, it meant Ian Chapman's side will be playing in the Bostik Premier again next season.

Hassocks lost 3-0 to Pagham.

Pat Harding

