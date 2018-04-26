Final day drama: Mid Sussex teams' fates to be decided

Burgess Hill Town, Haywards Heath Town and Hassocks will all have their fate decided on the final day of the season.

Ian Chapman's Hillians have to beat Harrow Borough to guarantee safety. If they don't win, they have to either equal or better what Tooting and Mitcham do at Met Police.

If Tooting win and Burgess Hill lose or draw, the Hillians will be relegated to Bostik South.

Haywards Heath Town have already secured a top two finish - which has been reported but not confirmed as promotion - in the SCFL Premier. But the title is yet to be decided.

Three Bridges' draw against Crawley Down Gatwick on Thursday meant that Heath only have to better Bridges result against Worthing United to win the league title. A win at Chichester City guarantees Shaun Saunders' team the title.

Hassocks' fate could be decided without them kicking a ball. They finish their season on Saturday with a home match against Pagham.

Relegation rivals Arundel beat Littlehampton Town 1-0 on Thursday night. Arundel end their season with a trip to Eastbourne Town.

Worthing United face Three Bridges on Saturday and Lancing on May 5.

