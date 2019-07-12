Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup

The fixtures for the 2019/20 FA Cup extra-preliminary and preliminary rounds have been confirmed this (Friday) afternoon.

The extra-preliminary round of this season's FA Cup will be played on Saturday August 10. The draw for the team's in Sussex is as follows:

Loxwood v Abbey Rangers

Crawley Down Gatwick v Newhaven

Horsham YMCA v Croydon

Horley Town v Bearsted

Hassocks v Langney Wanderers

Lordswood v Steyning Town

Punjab United v Broadbridge Heath

Spelthorne Sports v Lingfield

The preliminary round, to be played on Saturday August 24, will see sides from step three enter the competition. The draw for the team's in north Sussex is as follows:

Horsham YMCA/Croydon v Egham Town/Lancing

Corinthian/Little Common v Three Bridges

Lordswood/Steyning Town v Ramsgate

Whitstable Town v Crawley Down Gatwick/Newhaven

Burgess Hill Town v Sevenoaks Town

East Grinstead Town v Loxwood/Abbey Rangers

Tower Hamlets/Selsey v Horsham

Walton & Hersham/Southall v Spelthorne Sports/Lingfield

Chipstead v Hassocks/Langney Wanderers

Haywards Heath Town v Tunbridge Wells/Pagham

CB Hounslow United/Sheerwater v Horley Town/Bearstead

Hastings United v Punjab United/Broadbridge Heath