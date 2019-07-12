Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup

The fixtures for the 2019/20 FA Cup extra-preliminary and preliminary rounds have been confirmed this (Friday) afternoon.
The extra-preliminary round of this season's FA Cup will be played on Saturday August 10. The draw for the team's in Sussex is as follows:
Loxwood v Abbey Rangers
Crawley Down Gatwick v Newhaven
Horsham YMCA v Croydon
Horley Town v Bearsted
Hassocks v Langney Wanderers
Lordswood v Steyning Town
Punjab United v Broadbridge Heath
Spelthorne Sports v Lingfield
The preliminary round, to be played on Saturday August 24, will see sides from step three enter the competition. The draw for the team's in north Sussex is as follows:
Horsham YMCA/Croydon v Egham Town/Lancing
Corinthian/Little Common v Three Bridges
Lordswood/Steyning Town v Ramsgate
Whitstable Town v Crawley Down Gatwick/Newhaven
Burgess Hill Town v Sevenoaks Town
East Grinstead Town v Loxwood/Abbey Rangers
Tower Hamlets/Selsey v Horsham
Walton & Hersham/Southall v Spelthorne Sports/Lingfield
Chipstead v Hassocks/Langney Wanderers
Haywards Heath Town v Tunbridge Wells/Pagham
CB Hounslow United/Sheerwater v Horley Town/Bearstead
Hastings United v Punjab United/Broadbridge Heath