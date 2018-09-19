First clean sheet for Haywards Heath Town as they pick up another point on the road

Heath kept their first clean sheet of the season and halted Whitstable Towns winning run in a stalemate at The Belmont, writes Stu Morgan.

And that made it back to back away points as the hosts keeper worked hard to keep Heath out.

In the first half Heath had the lions share of efforts but failed to really trouble the hosts keeper, Callum Saunders, Melford Simpson and Max Miller all with half chances.

It was the hosts who went closest to breaking the deadlock when substitute Louis Sprosen hit a fine effort from 20 yards that left the cross bar shaking.

The hosts started the 2nd half brightly with an early effort straight at Josh Heyburn, Melford Simpson will have felt he should have done better after losing his marker on 51 minutes but couldn't direct his header on target.

Heath was forced into replacing Nathan Cooper a minute later and as they adjusted to a changed formation a mix up almost let the hosts in but again Josh Heyburn was alert to make a fine save.

Heath then went up a gear and Kane Louis saw a good strike well saved, Man of the Match Byron Napper went on a surging run on 62 minutes only for his final strike to be well blocked by the last defender.

Kerly Akehurst replaced Callum Saunders on 68 minutes and almost made an immediate impact with a great strike again well saved as it headed towards the bottom corner.

Josh Heyburn showed great handling when a snap shot was heading in as he collected the ball at full stretch.

As time began to run out Max Miller found the side netting and then another powerful effort from Karly Akehurst was brilliantly beaten away and Niam Rouane saw his follow up effort well blocked at the expense of a corner.

Two late efforts from the hosts failed to trouble Josh Heyburn as a header flew over and a curling effort just wide.

Man of the Match - Byron Napper - energy in the middle with a calm composure really helped control the match

Afterwards Manger Shaun Saunders said "To come all this way on a Tuesday night i'm delighted to be leaving with a point and clean sheet, I'm slightly frustrated as I thought we deserved the three points but i can't fault the lads who gave everything tonight working hard both on and off the ball"