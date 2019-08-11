Five things we learned from Brighton’s superb win at Watford

1. Graham Potter does indeed like to attack:

Brighton were 1-0 down and under-pressure in the early stages of the second half. Potter resisted the chance to hold on to the lead and instead swapped his strike force. Murray and Locadia were brought off and the manager unleashed Maupay and Andone. Both scored and it was vindication of Potter’s bold decision.

2. Captain Dunk:

Keeping hold of Dunk was crucial for Brighton. Dunk has Premier League experience and crucially he’s extremely comfortable on the ball and can adapt to Potter’s preferred formation of three at the back. He was made club captain and he led the team superbly and didn’t place a foot out of step.

3. Burn is on fire:

Burn impressed greatly in pre-season and he took that fine form into the Premier League at Watford. He is playing with great confidence and provides balance on the left side of the three at the back. He is also comfortable on the ball and links with the attack-minded March, who is operating as a left-wing back.

4. Maupay can finish:

If anyone doubts Maupay’s ability to keep a cool head in front of goal, watch how he took his chance at Watford. He was played in beautifully by Dunk and Maupay showed no sign on nerves as he rounded Foster and finished well with his left foot for his first goal for Albion.

5. Wing backs

Montoya has slotted into the role well. The former Barcelona man produced a classy display on the right as he attacked and defended with skill and awareness. March had a couple of wobbles defensively but overall looks a good fit for the role on the left. These positions will prove crucial with Potter’s formation.