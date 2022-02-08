Football awards can be a curse - just ask Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath try to break down Phoenix Sports / Picture: Ray Turner

It’s a long-running joke in football that any player or manager named star of the month is bound to suffer an immediate downturn in form.

And sure enough, after Isthmian League honours went to both sides last week, they were unable to follow them up by maintaining their fine recent form.

BHTFC manager Jay Lovett was named Isthmian south east manager of January after a month which saw them win every match. They won at he home of leaders Hastings United, also beating Cray Valley PM, VCD Athletic, Sittingbourne and Whitehawk.

Burgess Hill battle to victory at Hastings last month / Picture: Scott White

The Hillians were also given the performance of the month gong in their division for that stunning 3-2 win at Hastings.

Meanwhile Haywards Heath won the Isthmian premier ‘golden gloves’ award for keeping four clean sheets in five games.

The league said: “Plaudits are due to Billy Collings and his parsimonious defence.”

Sadly the awards didn’t do either side much good on Saturday.

Burgess Hill lost 2-0 at Faversham after conceding in the 30th and 37th minutes and slip to eighth in the table.

Haywards Heath also suffered a setback to their play-off hopes, losing 1-0 at home to lowly Phoenix Sports.