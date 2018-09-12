Former Burgess Hill midfielder Brivio will bring ‘lots of ability’ to Horsham

Jack Brivio has been backed to bring ‘lots of ability’ to Horsham’s midfielder once he gets fully back up to match speed.

The former Tonbridge Angles player was released by division-higher Burgess Hill last week and has signed for the Hornets ahead of the weekend.

He contacted Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola, who was more than happy to add him to the squad ahead of their 1-1 draw with Corinthian in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Brivio played a short cameo off the bench, but Di Paola is excited to have him on board.

He said: “He knows a few of the boys here and asked me where we were with players. Up until the last minute we had a lot missing for Saturday, so it came at a good time.

“He is a really talented player, but he has been out of the side and things have not gone right at Burgess Hill.

“He will take a few games to get back on track, but at his best he destroyed us once in the Velocity Trophy at Burgess Hill - he ran the show.

“He has lots of ability and with George Landais going and with a couple of situations of us being short of numbers, it works well.”