Former Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Bradford City winger joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town new boy Mark Marshall in action for Northampton Town last season. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 34-year-old has been training with the club since the beginning of the season and made several appearances during the Reds pre-season campaign.

Most recently featuring for Northampton Town in the 2020-21 season, Marshall has made over 350 career appearances, scoring 28 goals and assisting 61.

The Jamaican winger has played for 13 different teams in his career before joining the Reds, including the likes of Swindon Town, Coventry City, Bradford City, Charlton Athletic and Gillingham.

Manager John Yems said: “I’ve known Mark for many years, he’s had a good playing career and will be a great asset for the team and the younger players.”

Chief executive Erdem Konyar added: “Mark brings both experience and quality to the side. He is a good example for our youngsters to look up to. We look forward to seeing Mark on the pitch.”