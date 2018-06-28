Former Crawley Town winger Jordan Roberts signs for Ipswich Town

Former Crawley Town winger Jordan Roberts has signed for Championship club Ipswich Town.

He is joining on a free transfer with a two-year deal which begins when his Reds contract expires on July 1.

The former Aldershot player and Peterborough United youth becomes manager Paul Hurst’s second signing of the summer.

Hurst previously tried to sign Roberts in January while manager of promotion chasing League One club Shrewsbury Town.

Roberts was this week reported as being close to signing for Scottish club Herts, ahving previously played north of the border for Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Roberts told the Ipswich club website: “I’m over the moon to get the deal done and join such a big club,” Roberts told the club website.

“I want to go as far as I can and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to express myself here and hopefully give the fans something to cheer about.

“I’ve enjoyed my spells with different clubs but I would say that this move has come at the right time for me.

“It’s a chance for me to get out there on a bigger stage, at a good club and show everyone what I can do.”

Signed by former boss Dermot Drummy, Roberts made 58 appearances over two seasons for Crawley, scoring nine goals.