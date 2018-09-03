Former Liverpool star Dean Saunders is early favourite for Crawley Town job

Former Crawley Town interim manager Dean Saunders is an early favourite to be Reds’ next man in charge.

He is quoted as 5-2 to get the job, according to Oddschecker.com.

The former Liverpool and Wales striker previously had a six-month spell helping out at Broadfield Stadium at Christmas 2014 when permanent manager John Gregory had urgent heart surgery.

During that time he strengthened the squad with loan signings and put themselves within reach of staying in League 1.

However Crawley Town were relegated and Saunders was appointed manager of Chesterfield, where he took the reigns from May to November 2015 before being sacked.

Our columnist Steve Herbert would love to see Saunders appointed.

Anne Constable wrote on Crawley town 4 Life Facebook page: “Saunders is a good shout provided he fancies it.”

Joint-second favourite at 16-1 is former Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United Darren Ferguson.

He resigned after enjoying a three-year spell in charge during which they won promotion from League 2 to League 1 in May 2017.

Other candidates listed include former Carlisle United boss Keith Curle (16-1), former Manchester United midfielder and MK Dons boss Paul Ince (16-1).

Another Saunders, former Maidstone United boss Jay, is favourite to get the job according to The Sack Race website.

He guided Maidstone to three promotions during seven seasons before parting company with them one week ago.

Former Notts County boss and ex-Bolton Wanderers and West Ham star Kevin Nolan is also tipped.

Nolan’s sacking led to former Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell joining Notts County, so this would effectively be a swap.

Meanwhile, Crawley Town players Filipe Morais and Jimmy Smith are currently running the team on a caretaker basis.

