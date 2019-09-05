Former Manchester United winger signs for Crawley Town

Crawley Town have confirmed the signing of Gyliano van Velzen on a two-year contract with the option for a further year.

The 25-year-old left-footed wide player comes to the club from Dutch football, although he started his career at Manchester United in 2012. United signed him from Ajax’s Academy set-up.

A regular in United's reserve team, where he played alongside the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, van Velzen didn’t make the breakthrough at first-team level at Old Trafford and had a loan spell in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.

He returned to his native Holland in 2015 and joined top-flight club Utrecht. He then had a season at Volendam before joining SC Roda in 2017. He has made nine appearances for the Netherlands, including one at under-21 level. In 182 domestic games in Holland he has notched 25 goals.

Director of Football Selim Gaygusuz said: “Gyliano has got a very good pedigree and is someone we have been looking at for several months.

“In the summer we made contact and although he had other options in Europe, he is very keen to play in England. Fortunately for us, he knows our former player Enzio Boldewijn well and Enzio could not have been more helpful with regards to his positive comments about the club.

“He has worked on his own fitness for the last few weeks so it may take him time to get up to speed but we think he is going to be a real asset to the squad and a player, like Denzeil Boadu, whom the fans will really love.”

Head coach Gabriele Cioffi added: “(I'd like to) welcome Gyliano to the club. He has a lot to offer us we believe.

"He is strong and quick and can bring assists and goals. The football in Holland is more technical but he has the attributes to make a positive contribution to us.”

Van Velzen has been given squad number 11 and his signing is subject to satisfactory medical and international clearance.